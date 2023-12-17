Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Raises Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. grew its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,267 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Tesla by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 9,863 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,468,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $811,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co raised its position in shares of Tesla by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 2,990 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Tesla from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Tesla from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.93.

Tesla Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $253.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $805.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.51, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 2.26. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $299.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $232.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.60.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,935,038.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,935,038.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total transaction of $1,015,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,595,769.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,222 shares of company stock valued at $7,091,898 over the last three months. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

