Webster Bank N. A. Has $15.18 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Webster Bank N. A. reduced its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 513 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 2.1% of Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $15,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.7% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 27,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.4% during the second quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 34,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.4% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 39,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.0% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,416,000 after purchasing an additional 6,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.6% during the second quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 12,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM stock opened at $165.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $149.36 and its 200 day moving average is $147.99. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $123.11 and a 12 month high of $165.28.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $40.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 17.97%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $158.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on JPM

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $5,158,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,113,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.