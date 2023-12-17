Wedbush Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 12th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($1.85) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($1.84). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Blueprint Medicines’ current full-year earnings is ($8.47) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($1.46) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.93) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.35 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $10.07 EPS.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by $0.19. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 256.57% and a negative return on equity of 153.79%. The firm had revenue of $56.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.23) EPS. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.

BPMC has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.43.

Blueprint Medicines Stock Up 4.9 %

BPMC stock opened at $87.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.50. Blueprint Medicines has a 12 month low of $37.82 and a 12 month high of $88.04. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.01.

In related news, insider Christopher K. Murray sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $33,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,415,358. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Christopher K. Murray sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $33,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,415,358. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher K. Murray sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,495 shares in the company, valued at $1,837,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,233 shares of company stock valued at $2,666,539. Insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 232,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,448,000 after acquiring an additional 7,405 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 23,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 9,265 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth about $388,000. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 10,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the period.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib.

