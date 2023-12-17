Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Price Target to $36.00

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ZION. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.21.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION opened at $43.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $55.19.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.26 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 17.72%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 30.31%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zions Bancorporation, National Association

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 18.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 355,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,408,000 after acquiring an additional 56,190 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 22.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 389,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,596,000 after buying an additional 70,461 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 111.0% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 6,160 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 12.1% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 16,039 shares of the bank’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the third quarter worth $894,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

