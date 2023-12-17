Wells Fargo & Company Raises TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Price Target to C$57.00

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on TRP. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$57.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TC Energy has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$54.47.

TC Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

TSE:TRP opened at C$52.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$54.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -371.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.59, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.86. TC Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$43.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$58.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$49.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$50.05.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.97 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.23 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 0.07% and a return on equity of 0.11%. Analysts predict that TC Energy will post 4.1453815 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TC Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.15%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently -2,657.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TC Energy news, Director Troy Tally sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.11, for a total value of C$34,299.99. In related news, Senior Officer Christine R. Johnston sold 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.35, for a total transaction of C$94,997.50. Also, Director Troy Tally sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.11, for a total transaction of C$34,299.99. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

