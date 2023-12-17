Wells Fargo & Company Trims Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Target Price to C$86.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from C$95.00 to C$86.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$95.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$103.00 to C$108.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$101.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$86.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$95.65.

Canadian Natural Resources Price Performance

CNQ opened at C$83.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$90.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.13, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.91. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1 year low of C$67.13 and a 1 year high of C$93.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$88.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$83.08.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.20 by C$0.39. The firm had revenue of C$9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.79 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 18.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post 8.0018975 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Senior Officer Brenda Gayle Balog sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$92.00, for a total value of C$920,000.00. In other news, Senior Officer Brenda Gayle Balog sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$92.00, for a total transaction of C$920,000.00. Also, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 95,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$87.79, for a total transaction of C$8,340,050.00. Insiders sold 167,752 shares of company stock valued at $14,924,022 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Featured Articles

