Wells Fargo & Company Upgrades Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) to Overweight

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $30.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup raised shares of Coterra Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.20.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

Coterra Energy stock opened at $25.13 on Thursday. Coterra Energy has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $29.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 17.14%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 27.49%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total transaction of $10,640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,302,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,843,627.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Coterra Energy news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total value of $10,640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,302,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,843,627.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $1,858,445.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,152,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,808,110.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Coterra Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRA. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,472,575,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,493,855,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Coterra Energy by 303.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,258,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,448,000 after acquiring an additional 11,477,201 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $300,998,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth $169,781,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

