Wendel (OTCMKTS:WNDLF) Short Interest Update

Wendel (OTCMKTS:WNDLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the November 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.0 days.

Wendel Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS WNDLF opened at $91.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.95. Wendel has a one year low of $72.85 and a one year high of $111.25.

About Wendel

Wendel is a private equity firm specializing in equity financing in middle markets and later stages through leveraged buy-out and transactions and acquisitions. It invests in both listed and non-listed companies. The firm typically invests in technology services and software, business services, healthcare and industrial technology.

