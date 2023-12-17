West Wealth Group LLC Purchases 81 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

West Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,419 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 0.7% of West Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. West Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory raised its position in Amazon.com by 1,225.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 411 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMZN. HSBC began coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Amazon.com from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.88.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $149.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 77.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $139.27 and its 200 day moving average is $134.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $150.57.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.53 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total value of $446,752.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,151,298.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total value of $446,752.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,151,298.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 6,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.15, for a total transaction of $961,968.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 71,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,258,129. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,829 shares of company stock worth $9,894,093. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

