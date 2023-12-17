Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Price Performance

WMC stock opened at $9.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.54 million, a P/E ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.23. The company has a quick ratio of 352.98, a current ratio of 352.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.43. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 52 week low of $7.82 and a 52 week high of $11.64.

Get Western Asset Mortgage Capital alerts:

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -20.41%.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset Mortgage Capital

About Western Asset Mortgage Capital

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMC. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 127.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 221,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 123,860 shares in the last quarter. Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Trium Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $681,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 28,178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.66% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust. It invests in, acquires, and manages a portfolio of assets with a focus on residential real estate related investments, including non-qualified mortgage loans, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other related investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.