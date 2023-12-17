Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
WMC stock opened at $9.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.54 million, a P/E ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.23. The company has a quick ratio of 352.98, a current ratio of 352.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.43. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 52 week low of $7.82 and a 52 week high of $11.64.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -20.41%.
Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust. It invests in, acquires, and manages a portfolio of assets with a focus on residential real estate related investments, including non-qualified mortgage loans, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other related investments.
