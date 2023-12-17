Western Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Western Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFSTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 900,700 shares, a decrease of 21.5% from the November 15th total of 1,147,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 346.4 days.
Separately, Raymond James cut shares of Western Forest Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th.
Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Europe, and internationally. The company is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber and glulam remanufacturing, and wholesaling purchased lumber activities.
