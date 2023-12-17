Western Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Western Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFSTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 900,700 shares, a decrease of 21.5% from the November 15th total of 1,147,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 346.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James cut shares of Western Forest Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th.

Get Western Forest Products alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Western Forest Products

Western Forest Products Stock Performance

Western Forest Products Company Profile

OTCMKTS WFSTF opened at $0.49 on Friday. Western Forest Products has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.66.

(Get Free Report)

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Europe, and internationally. The company is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber and glulam remanufacturing, and wholesaling purchased lumber activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Western Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.