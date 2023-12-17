Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) Short Interest Update

Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,800 shares, a growth of 16.4% from the November 15th total of 29,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Weyco Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th.

Shares of WEYS stock opened at $30.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.13. Weyco Group has a one year low of $20.30 and a one year high of $31.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.80 million, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.82.

Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The textile maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter. Weyco Group had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $84.15 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. Weyco Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.12%.

In other news, insider Damian Walton sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $65,823.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,976.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Judy Anderson sold 1,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $32,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Damian Walton sold 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $65,823.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,976.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,385 shares of company stock valued at $124,058. 42.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEYS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Weyco Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Weyco Group by 25.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,747 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 3,623 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Weyco Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 252,043 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after buying an additional 11,049 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Weyco Group by 15.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,657 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Weyco Group by 157,750.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,157 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares during the period. 23.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weyco Group, Inc designs and distributes footwear for men, women, and children. It operates in two segments, North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The company offers mid-priced leather dress shoes and casual footwear of man-made materials and leather; and outdoor boots, shoes, and sandals under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, Rafters, and Forsake brands.

