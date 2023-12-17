Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. Raises Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 28.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,514 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 988 shares during the quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1,225.8% during the second quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 411 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMZN. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.88.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $3,128,961.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,064,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,458,086.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total value of $69,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,750,889.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $3,128,961.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,064,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,458,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,829 shares of company stock worth $9,894,093. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $149.97 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $150.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.71, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $139.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

