William Blair Lowers Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM) to Market Perform

William Blair cut shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.14.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 6.0 %

NASDAQ:RPHM opened at $1.42 on Thursday. Reneo Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.98 and a 1 year high of $11.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.97 and a 200-day moving average of $7.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.58.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.03. As a group, analysts forecast that Reneo Pharmaceuticals will post -2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Reneo Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 352.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 4,451 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. Its lead product candidate is REN001, a potent and selective agonist of the peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta that is in clinical development for genetic mitochondrial diseases comprising primary mitochondrial myopathies and long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

