William Downe Buys 8,000 Shares of George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) Stock

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) Director William Downe bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$159.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,274,240.00.

George Weston Price Performance

WN opened at C$156.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$21.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.99. George Weston Limited has a twelve month low of C$144.41 and a twelve month high of C$183.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$157.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$154.54.

George Weston (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported C$3.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$18.41 billion during the quarter. George Weston had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 18.34%. Equities research analysts expect that George Weston Limited will post 12.0022624 EPS for the current fiscal year.

George Weston Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.713 dividend. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. George Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.32%.

Several analysts have recently commented on WN shares. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of George Weston from C$215.00 to C$213.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of George Weston from C$219.00 to C$215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of George Weston from C$200.00 to C$195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Desjardins upgraded shares of George Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$177.00 to C$187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of George Weston from C$184.00 to C$179.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, George Weston has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$193.50.

About George Weston

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

