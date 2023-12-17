WisdomTree U.S. ESG Fund (NYSEARCA:RESP) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. ESG Fund (NYSEARCA:RESP – Get Free Report) were down 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $48.84 and last traded at $48.84. Approximately 304 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 2,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.95.

WisdomTree U.S. ESG Fund Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $75.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.77.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree U.S. ESG Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. ESG Fund by 4.4% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in WisdomTree U.S. ESG Fund by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. ESG Fund by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 15,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. ESG Fund by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 120,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,549,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. ESG Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000.

About WisdomTree U.S. ESG Fund

The WisdomTree U.S. ESG Fund (RESP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to select US stocks that are screened based on fundamental and technical factors, and ESG characteristics. RESP was launched on Feb 23, 2007 and is managed by WisdomTree.

