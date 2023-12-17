WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.92 Per Share

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for WSP Global in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 13th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.92 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for WSP Global’s current full-year earnings is $7.82 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for WSP Global’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.14 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on WSP. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$208.00 to C$210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$210.00 to C$212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$200.00 to C$210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Laurentian increased their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$203.00 to C$205.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$204.00 to C$208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$205.92.

TSE WSP opened at C$185.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$187.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$183.67. The company has a market cap of C$23.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.88. WSP Global has a 1 year low of C$152.92 and a 1 year high of C$196.90.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.87 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.72 billion. WSP Global had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 8.97%.

In related news, Senior Officer Guy Templeton sold 1,871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$192.52, for a total value of C$360,208.66. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. WSP Global’s dividend payout ratio is 34.56%.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

