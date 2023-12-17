Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,960,000 shares, an increase of 14.6% from the November 15th total of 1,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 597,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of XENE stock opened at $41.41 on Friday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $27.99 and a 52 week high of $43.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -15.63 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.56.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.02. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xenon Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Gary Patou sold 11,380 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $447,120.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,183.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 5.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 4,353.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 102,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after buying an additional 100,174 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 614,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,801,000 after buying an additional 47,385 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 293,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,979,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 102,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after buying an additional 32,280 shares during the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Xenon Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.29.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.