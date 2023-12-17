Yoav Landman Sells 1,632 Shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) CTO Yoav Landman sold 1,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $52,289.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,029,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,232,837.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

On Friday, December 8th, Yoav Landman sold 10,000 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $298,400.00.

On Tuesday, November 7th, Yoav Landman sold 900 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $25,308.00.

On Monday, October 9th, Yoav Landman sold 15,000 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total value of $358,200.00.

FROG opened at $31.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.83. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.82 and a beta of 0.76. JFrog Ltd. has a one year low of $17.11 and a one year high of $32.21.

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $88.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.52 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 22.23%. On average, analysts predict that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FROG shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on JFrog from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. William Blair upgraded JFrog from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on JFrog from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on JFrog in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JFrog by 49.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 600,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,239,000 after acquiring an additional 198,797 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in shares of JFrog by 39.0% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 528,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,411,000 after acquiring an additional 148,507 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JFrog by 10.6% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,495,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,913,000 after acquiring an additional 143,795 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of JFrog by 166.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 284,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,204,000 after acquiring an additional 177,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in JFrog by 9.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,702,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,164,000 after purchasing an additional 140,761 shares during the last quarter. 57.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration and continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance; and JFrog Advanced Security, an binary scanning solution that offers secrets detection, contextual analysis, IaC scanning, container scanning, and others.

