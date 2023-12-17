Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIF) Short Interest Down 19.0% in November

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 288,500 shares, a drop of 19.0% from the November 15th total of 356,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 72.1 days.
Yue Yuen Industrial Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS YUEIF opened at $1.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.13 and its 200 day moving average is $1.23. Yue Yuen Industrial has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $1.65.
Yue Yuen Industrial Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Yue Yuen Industrial
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- It’s a special time to buy into Costco
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/11 – 12/15
- How to Invest in Apparel Stocks
- How to invest in specialty retail stores
Receive News & Ratings for Yue Yuen Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yue Yuen Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.