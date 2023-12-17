Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIF) Short Interest Down 19.0% in November

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 288,500 shares, a drop of 19.0% from the November 15th total of 356,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 72.1 days.

Yue Yuen Industrial Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS YUEIF opened at $1.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.13 and its 200 day moving average is $1.23. Yue Yuen Industrial has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $1.65.

Yue Yuen Industrial Company Profile

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing and sale of athletic, athleisure, casual, and outdoor footwear in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates as an original design manufacturer/original equipment manufacturer for various international brand names, such as adidas, Asics, New Balance, Nike, Salomon, and Timberland.

