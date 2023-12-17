Zacks Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) – Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for AstraZeneca in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 13th. Zacks Research analyst K. Shah now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.00. The consensus estimate for AstraZeneca’s current full-year earnings is $3.64 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AstraZeneca’s FY2024 earnings at $3.97 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.85 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $64.80 on Friday. AstraZeneca has a 12-month low of $61.73 and a 12-month high of $76.56. The company has a market capitalization of $200.87 billion, a PE ratio of 34.11, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $11.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. AstraZeneca’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 375.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 15.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

