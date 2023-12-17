Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Stake Lowered by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV cut its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,917 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 628.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 130.2% in the 2nd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZION. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.21.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION opened at $43.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a P/E/G ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.18. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $55.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.79.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 18.94%. The company had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.26 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is 30.31%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

