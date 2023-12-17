Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Director Sells $5,080,671.68 in Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) Director Scott C. Darling sold 24,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.36, for a total value of $5,080,671.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,701 shares in the company, valued at $10,293,443.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of ZS stock opened at $221.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $32.88 billion, a PE ratio of -191.09 and a beta of 0.87. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.93 and a 12 month high of $223.53.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $496.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.36 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 21.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZS has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Zscaler from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Zscaler from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Zscaler from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $176.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.35.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Zscaler by 91,079.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,855,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,534,000 after acquiring an additional 8,845,616 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Zscaler by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,611,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,586,000 after acquiring an additional 68,301 shares in the last quarter. WestBridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler during the first quarter worth $233,242,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Zscaler by 4.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,862,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,581,000 after acquiring an additional 84,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 15.7% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,787,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,439,000 after purchasing an additional 242,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

