Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Director Sells $5,080,671.68 in Stock

Posted by on Dec 17th, 2023

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) Director Scott C. Darling sold 24,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.36, for a total value of $5,080,671.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,701 shares in the company, valued at $10,293,443.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Zscaler Stock Performance

Shares of ZS stock opened at $221.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $32.88 billion, a PE ratio of -191.09 and a beta of 0.87. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.93 and a 12 month high of $223.53.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $496.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.36 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 21.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZS has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Zscaler from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Zscaler from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Zscaler from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $176.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.35.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ZS

Institutional Trading of Zscaler

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Zscaler by 91,079.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,855,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,534,000 after acquiring an additional 8,845,616 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Zscaler by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,611,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,586,000 after acquiring an additional 68,301 shares in the last quarter. WestBridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler during the first quarter worth $233,242,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Zscaler by 4.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,862,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,581,000 after acquiring an additional 84,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 15.7% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,787,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,439,000 after purchasing an additional 242,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

(Get Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.