Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Director Sells $5,080,671.68 in Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) Director Scott C. Darling sold 24,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.36, for a total value of $5,080,671.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,701 shares in the company, valued at $10,293,443.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Zscaler Stock Performance
Shares of ZS stock opened at $221.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $32.88 billion, a PE ratio of -191.09 and a beta of 0.87. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.93 and a 12 month high of $223.53.
Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $496.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.36 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 21.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Stock Report on ZS
Institutional Trading of Zscaler
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Zscaler by 91,079.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,855,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,534,000 after acquiring an additional 8,845,616 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Zscaler by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,611,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,586,000 after acquiring an additional 68,301 shares in the last quarter. WestBridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler during the first quarter worth $233,242,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Zscaler by 4.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,862,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,581,000 after acquiring an additional 84,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 15.7% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,787,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,439,000 after purchasing an additional 242,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.
About Zscaler
Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Zscaler
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- It’s a special time to buy into Costco
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/11 – 12/15
- How to Invest in Blockchain Stocks Step by Step
- How to invest in specialty retail stores
Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.