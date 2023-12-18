10,000 Shares in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Purchased by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 36.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 9,035 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 135.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 13,469 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 125,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,991,000 after buying an additional 29,042 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

ONEQ opened at $58.43 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.99. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $58.67. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.13.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Announces Dividend

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th.

(Free Report)

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONEQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.