1,350 Shares in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Bought by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in APA by 228.6% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of APA by 117.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of APA by 2,535.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of APA by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of APA by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of APA from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of APA from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of APA in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of APA from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of APA in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, APA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.06.

APA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APA opened at $35.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 3.32. APA Co. has a 12 month low of $30.67 and a 12 month high of $48.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.73.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. APA had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 92.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

APA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.49%.

About APA

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

