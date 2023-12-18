13,500 Shares in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Purchased by Daymark Wealth Partners LLC

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 13,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGTX. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in TG Therapeutics by 102.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 5,152 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics stock opened at $18.48 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.52. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -66.00 and a beta of 2.30. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.46 and a 1-year high of $35.67.

TG Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TGTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $165.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.91 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 13.65% and a negative return on equity of 35.58%. TG Therapeutics’s revenue was up 17538.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell diseases. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

