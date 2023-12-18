1,890 Shares in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (BATS:DAPR) Bought by DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (BATS:DAPR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 137.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,232,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,885,000 after purchasing an additional 713,574 shares during the period. ODonnell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April during the second quarter valued at $17,779,000. Donald L. Hagan LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,069,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,431,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 203.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 78,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 52,933 shares during the last quarter.

BATS DAPR opened at $32.19 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.80.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (DAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DAPR was launched on Apr 16, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

