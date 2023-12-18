1,990 Shares in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July (BATS:UJUL) Purchased by DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July (BATS:UJUL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UJUL. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter valued at about $472,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July by 99.4% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 8,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 4,058 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000.

UJUL stock opened at $30.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $172.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.78.

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF — July (UJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

