2,305 Shares in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Acquired by Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,305 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Bank of Hawaii by 5.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 70,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,895,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Bank of Hawaii by 15.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,739 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Bank of Hawaii by 43.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Bank of Hawaii by 6.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,757 shares of the bank’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Bank of Hawaii by 32.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,023 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 6,407 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BOH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Hawaii currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

Bank of Hawaii Stock Performance

BOH opened at $72.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.48 and a 200 day moving average of $51.55. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.83 and a fifty-two week high of $81.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $262.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.75 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 17.30%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Hawaii Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is 56.80%.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

