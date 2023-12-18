2,576 Shares in Invesco Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ) Bought by Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Invesco Food & Beverage ETF by 97.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Food & Beverage ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Invesco Food & Beverage ETF by 41.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Invesco Food & Beverage ETF in the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Invesco Food & Beverage ETF in the first quarter valued at about $178,000.

Invesco Food & Beverage ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Food & Beverage ETF stock opened at $45.44 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.00. Invesco Food & Beverage ETF has a one year low of $40.05 and a one year high of $47.77. The stock has a market cap of $270.82 million, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.63.

About Invesco Food & Beverage ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Food & Beverage Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Food & Beverage Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that consists of the Index.

