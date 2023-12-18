2,844 Shares in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Purchased by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 4,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DASH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of DoorDash from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of DoorDash from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of DoorDash from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DoorDash news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.15, for a total value of $10,471,545.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other DoorDash news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.15, for a total value of $10,471,545.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 93,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.32, for a total transaction of $9,143,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,962,689.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 588,200 shares of company stock worth $50,325,289. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DoorDash Stock Down 0.2 %

DASH opened at $101.57 on Monday. DoorDash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.93 and a twelve month high of $103.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.76 and a 200-day moving average of $82.07. The stock has a market cap of $40.45 billion, a PE ratio of -37.76 and a beta of 1.72.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.26. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 12.81% and a negative return on equity of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.77) earnings per share. DoorDash’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

Further Reading

