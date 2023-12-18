313 Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Purchased by Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 313 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on NFLX. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $515.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $449.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.20, for a total value of $6,736,003.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.20, for a total value of $6,736,003.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total value of $189,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,463.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,936 shares of company stock worth $52,392,547 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Up 0.5 %

NFLX stock opened at $472.06 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $433.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $425.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $273.41 and a fifty-two week high of $485.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.11, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

