514 Shares in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Acquired by DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107,178.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,921,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,156,076,000 after purchasing an additional 75,850,258 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $210,504,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7,874.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,287,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,778 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $131,148,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,648,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,406,000 after purchasing an additional 823,118 shares in the last quarter. 47.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $117.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.66. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $102.66 and a 12-month high of $126.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a $1.4647 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $5.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

