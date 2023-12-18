758 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Bought by Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 1,027,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,271,000 after acquiring an additional 29,043 shares during the last quarter. West Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 385,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,882,000 after acquiring an additional 111,202 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,050,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,385,000 after acquiring an additional 358,195 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 49,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 13,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 9,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFV opened at $51.56 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

