83,936 Shares in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Bought by Range Financial Group LLC

Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 83,936 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LUMN. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Lumen Technologies by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 410,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 211,701 shares during the last quarter. Arcataur Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the second quarter worth $126,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Lumen Technologies by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,016,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after buying an additional 43,902 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 79.2% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,352,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

LUMN stock opened at $1.81 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.16, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.90, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.78 and a 1 year high of $6.19.

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.15). Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 76.63% and a positive return on equity of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Christopher Stansbury bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.10 per share, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 500,000 shares in the company, valued at $550,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director James Fowler acquired 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $98,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 153,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,253.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher Stansbury bought 500,000 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.10 per share, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 1,570,000 shares of company stock worth $1,618,000 over the last ninety days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $2.50 to $1.80 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lumen Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.09.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

