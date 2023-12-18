Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 789,000 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the November 15th total of 743,700 shares. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.1 days.

Aadi Bioscience Stock Down 56.4 %

AADI stock opened at $2.34 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.64. The stock has a market cap of $57.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.07. Aadi Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $13.45.

Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 million. Aadi Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 45.78% and a negative net margin of 272.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aadi Bioscience will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AADI. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Aadi Bioscience from $30.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright downgraded Aadi Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday.

Insider Activity at Aadi Bioscience

In other Aadi Bioscience news, Chairman Neil Desai sold 7,037 shares of Aadi Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total value of $33,918.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,410,957.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,167 shares of company stock worth $289,230. Company insiders own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aadi Bioscience

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AADI. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Aadi Bioscience by 72.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 535,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,089,000 after purchasing an additional 224,178 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aadi Bioscience in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,284,000. Knott David M Jr lifted its stake in Aadi Bioscience by 574.3% in the first quarter. Knott David M Jr now owns 183,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 156,446 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Aadi Bioscience by 16.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,017,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,957,000 after buying an additional 140,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Aadi Bioscience by 270.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 134,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after buying an additional 97,966 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.31% of the company’s stock.

Aadi Bioscience Company Profile

Aadi Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing precision therapies for genetically defined cancers with alterations in mTOR pathway genes. Its lead drug product candidate comprises FYARRO, a form of sirolimus bound to albumin. The company is also involved in evaluating FYARRO in cancers with known mTOR pathway activation, including tumor agnostic indications targeting specific genomic alterations that activate the mTOR pathway.

