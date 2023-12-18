Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI) Price Target Cut to $5.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $30.00 to $5.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Aadi Bioscience from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday.

Aadi Bioscience Trading Down 56.4 %

Shares of AADI stock opened at $2.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.64. The stock has a market cap of $57.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.07. Aadi Bioscience has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $13.45.

Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 million. Aadi Bioscience had a negative net margin of 272.66% and a negative return on equity of 45.78%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aadi Bioscience will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aadi Bioscience news, Chairman Neil Desai sold 7,037 shares of Aadi Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total transaction of $33,918.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,410,957.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,167 shares of company stock worth $289,230. Company insiders own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Aadi Bioscience by 16.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,017,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,957,000 after buying an additional 140,959 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Aadi Bioscience by 72.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 535,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,089,000 after acquiring an additional 224,178 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Aadi Bioscience by 22.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 332,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 60,814 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Aadi Bioscience by 29.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 325,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 74,502 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Aadi Bioscience by 1.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 251,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after acquiring an additional 4,041 shares during the period. 58.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aadi Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing precision therapies for genetically defined cancers with alterations in mTOR pathway genes. Its lead drug product candidate comprises FYARRO, a form of sirolimus bound to albumin. The company is also involved in evaluating FYARRO in cancers with known mTOR pathway activation, including tumor agnostic indications targeting specific genomic alterations that activate the mTOR pathway.

