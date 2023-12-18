ABBC Coin (ABBC) Price Hits $0.0506 on Top Exchanges

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. One ABBC Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0506 or 0.00000124 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ABBC Coin has traded 31.4% higher against the dollar. ABBC Coin has a market cap of $74.67 million and $7.68 million worth of ABBC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000966 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Orca (ORCA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00015589 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000017 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.
ABBC Coin Coin Profile
ABBC Coin is a coin. It launched on November 1st, 2017. ABBC Coin’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,476,731,514 coins. ABBC Coin’s official website is abbccoin.com. The official message board for ABBC Coin is abbccoin.com/blog. ABBC Coin’s official Twitter account is @abbcfoundation.
ABBC Coin Coin Trading
