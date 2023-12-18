AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by Pure Financial Advisors LLC

Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,135 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 218.4% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of ABBV opened at $154.04 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.96 and a twelve month high of $168.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.20, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.48.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 169.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Barclays raised shares of AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.24.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

