AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stake Lessened by StrongBox Wealth LLC

StrongBox Wealth LLC cut its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 140.0% in the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 218.4% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABBV. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.24.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.5 %

ABBV stock opened at $154.04 on Monday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.96 and a 12-month high of $168.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The company has a market cap of $271.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.20, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.13.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 152.70%. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 169.86%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

