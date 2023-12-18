ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Insider Sells $56,600.00 in Stock

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) insider James Kihara sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $56,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,025 shares in the company, valued at $312,007.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

James Kihara also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Monday, November 20th, James Kihara sold 1,985 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $44,940.40.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $28.58 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.07 and a beta of 0.59. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.80 and a 52 week high of $33.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $211.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.40 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 23.55% and a negative return on equity of 38.84%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACAD. StockNews.com lowered ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.69.

Read Our Latest Report on ACAD

Institutional Trading of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases. It offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.