Accenture (ACN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, December 19th. Analysts expect Accenture to post earnings of $3.11 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect Accenture to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Accenture Stock Up 0.4 %

ACN stock opened at $344.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $216.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.23. Accenture has a twelve month low of $242.80 and a twelve month high of $346.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $319.24 and a 200-day moving average of $315.57.

Accenture Increases Dividend

Accenture announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 47.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ACN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Accenture from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group began coverage on Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $333.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $338.84.

Insider Activity

In other Accenture news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total transaction of $1,887,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,816,308.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total value of $2,622,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,830 shares in the company, valued at $10,441,220.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $1,887,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 161,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,816,308.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,334 shares of company stock valued at $10,939,027 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 28,480.4% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,576 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 14,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

