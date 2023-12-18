Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Increases Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 18.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,783 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brandywine Managers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,326,000. BSW Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 28,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 114,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,987,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 58,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,919,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $6,069,281.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,491,240.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $6,069,281.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,491,240.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.52, for a total transaction of $27,921.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,973.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,382 shares of company stock valued at $11,988,690 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $143.96 on Monday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $135.83 and a 52-week high of $158.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $148.95 and a 200-day moving average of $150.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.58 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. DZ Bank raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.41.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

