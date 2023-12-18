ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Short Interest Up 8.4% in November

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,190,000 shares, a growth of 8.4% from the November 15th total of 6,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 899,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.0 days. Currently, 5.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other ACV Auctions news, insider Michael Waterman sold 5,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $76,066.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 228,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,339,925.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ACV Auctions news, insider Michael Waterman sold 5,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $76,066.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 228,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,339,925.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO William Zerella sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $263,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 315,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,754,663.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 337,795 shares of company stock valued at $4,914,839. 13.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in ACV Auctions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 83.2% during the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 359.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the period. 78.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ACVA opened at $14.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.82. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.29 and a beta of 1.45. ACV Auctions has a 12 month low of $7.19 and a 12 month high of $18.68.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $119.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.13 million. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 14.82% and a negative net margin of 16.61%. On average, equities analysts expect that ACV Auctions will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.15.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company provides data services insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

