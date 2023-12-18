Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Raised to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $165.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

AMD has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $136.77.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

View Our Latest Report on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

AMD opened at $139.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $222.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,159.58, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.01 and its 200 day moving average is $112.15. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12-month low of $60.05 and a 12-month high of $141.82.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,117,657.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 336.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth $26,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.