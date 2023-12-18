AerCap (NYSE:AER) and BOC Aviation (OTCMKTS:BCVVF) Critical Contrast

BOC Aviation (OTCMKTS:BCVVF – Get Free Report) and AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for BOC Aviation and AerCap, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BOC Aviation 0 0 0 0 N/A AerCap 0 0 6 0 3.00

AerCap has a consensus target price of $82.50, indicating a potential upside of 11.58%. Given AerCap’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AerCap is more favorable than BOC Aviation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

92.0% of AerCap shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of AerCap shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares BOC Aviation and AerCap’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BOC Aviation N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A AerCap $7.01 billion 2.22 -$726.04 million $10.81 6.84

BOC Aviation has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AerCap.

Profitability

This table compares BOC Aviation and AerCap’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BOC Aviation N/A N/A N/A AerCap 33.62% 15.03% 3.48%

Summary

AerCap beats BOC Aviation on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BOC Aviation

BOC Aviation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an aircraft operating leasing company worldwide. It offers a range of services to airlines and aircraft owners, including direct operating leases, sale and leaseback facilities, and third-party asset management. The company also provides aircraft remarketing and technical management services to airlines, banks, and other investors; debt financing and other financial services for airlines; and sells aircrafts. As of December 31, 2022, it had a fleet of 633 owned, managed, and on order aircraft. BOC Aviation Limited was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Singapore. BOC Aviation Limited is a subsidiary of Sky Splendor Limited.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews. Its aircraft asset management services also include periodically inspecting the leased aircraft and engines; coordinating technical modifications to aircraft to meet new lessee requirements; conducting restructuring negotiations in connection with lease defaults; repossessing aircraft and engines; arranging and monitoring insurance coverage; registering and de-registering aircraft; arranging for aircraft and engine valuations; and providing market research services. The company also provides cash management services, including treasury services, such as the financing, refinancing, hedging, and ongoing cash management of vehicles; and administrative services comprising accounting and corporate secretarial services consisting of the preparation of budgets and financial statements. In addition, it offers airframe and engine parts and supply chain solutions to airlines; maintenance, repair, and overhaul service providers; and aircraft parts distributors. As of December 31, 2022, the company had a portfolio of 2,194 owned, managed, or on order aircraft. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

