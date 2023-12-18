Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) Insider Sells $41,008.50 in Stock

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Free Report) insider Hunter Gillies sold 2,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $41,008.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,394.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Aerovate Therapeutics Trading Down 7.8 %

NASDAQ:AVTE opened at $18.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $498.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 0.97. Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.41 and a 1-year high of $30.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Aerovate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $20,479,000. TCG Crossover Management LLC increased its position in Aerovate Therapeutics by 103.6% in the 2nd quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC now owns 2,201,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,000 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC increased its position in Aerovate Therapeutics by 99.6% in the 1st quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 755,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,241,000 after purchasing an additional 377,098 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aerovate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,007,000. Finally, Soleus Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Aerovate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $6,362,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on AVTE. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Aerovate Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Aerovate Therapeutics Company Profile

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. It focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

See Also

