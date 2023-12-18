AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Receives $127.00 Average PT from Analysts

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $127.00.

AVAV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of AeroVironment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th.

Shares of AeroVironment stock opened at $126.18 on Friday. AeroVironment has a 12-month low of $80.71 and a 12-month high of $143.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -26.07 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $123.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.05.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.35. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 18.58% and a positive return on equity of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $180.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.91 million. AeroVironment’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that AeroVironment will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in AeroVironment during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in AeroVironment during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in AeroVironment by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in AeroVironment during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AeroVironment during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

