Aion (AION) Price Reaches $0.0017 on Major Exchanges

Aion (AION) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. Aion has a total market capitalization of $2.26 million and approximately $620.74 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Aion has traded down 6.1% against the dollar. One Aion coin can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.66 or 0.00118986 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00035430 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.47 or 0.00025599 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005292 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000140 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002373 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

