Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Air T Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:AIRT opened at $16.60 on Friday. Air T has a 1-year low of $15.91 and a 1-year high of $28.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.68, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.42. The company has a market capitalization of $46.81 million, a PE ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 0.87.
Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The transportation company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter. Air T had a negative return on equity of 49.62% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $78.97 million during the quarter.
About Air T
Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2023, this segment had 85 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.
