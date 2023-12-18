Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIRT opened at $16.60 on Friday. Air T has a 1-year low of $15.91 and a 1-year high of $28.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.68, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.42. The company has a market capitalization of $46.81 million, a PE ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 0.87.

Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The transportation company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter. Air T had a negative return on equity of 49.62% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $78.97 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DCF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Air T by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Air T by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Air T by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Air T in the second quarter worth about $692,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Air T by 4.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2023, this segment had 85 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

